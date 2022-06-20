The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the office of the Joint Drug Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in connection with a bribery case.

The CBI said the raids were going on in Delhi.

A source said that Eswara Reddy, the Joint Drug Controller, had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI lodged an FIR and formed a team of its officials. The source said that seeing the gravity of the matter, the CBI team took legal opinion before conducting the raid.

“It was decided that Rs 3 lakh will be handed over as bribe. We have detained Reddy. We are recording the statement to know what was his role in the case,” said a CBI official.

The official said after recording the statement, he will be produced in court.

