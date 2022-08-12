INDIA

CBI files 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Assam chit fund fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBl) on Friday said that they have filed the second supplementary charge sheet in a case relating to a chit fund fraud case before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati against the then Managing Director and three then Directors of a private Group of Companies.

The second supplementary charge sheet was filed against Chandan Das, Managing Director, Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies, its three Directors — Arju Acharjee, Ashok Chakraborty and Uttam Acharjee.

The CBI had registered the case in 2016 on the request of the Assam government and took over the investigation from the Assam Police.

The Assam Police had also submitted a charge sheet in the case.

During further investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with each other and with intention to cheat, established the company and became Directors thereof.

The accused collected huge public funds from Barpeta district of Assam in the form of deposits by issuing certificates in the name of Booking of Rooms in Hotels to huge investors, in violation of Companies Act and SEBI (CIS) Regulations.

The accused misappropriated the investors’ money to the tune of Rs 23,87,76,140 for their personal use.

The CBI had submitted the first supplementary charge sheet in the instant case in 2018 against four accused, including Directors and three accused companies.

