INDIA

CBI files case against 2 railway employees on graft charges

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case against a senior trade instructor (STC/NBQ) and a stenographer, both posted with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for allegedly demanding “a bribe” from a female co-worker to regularise her leave, an official said.

A senior CBI official added that a complaint in this connection was lodged by one Ranjit Mondal, a resident of Goalpara, Assam.

Mondal alleged that Lakhindar Prasad, the STC, allegedly demanded illegal gratification to regularise the leave of one Shruti Sangma, who works as technical staff with the NFR.

“The allegations were verified and prima facie it was found that there was a joint demand of illegal gratification on the part of Lakhindar Prasad, and Ramesh Kumar Ranapaheli, another employee of NFR. They instructed the complainant to make the payment by Saturday,” the official said.

After completing the preliminary investigation, the CBI lodged a case under sections 120B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20230521-001802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

    PM hosts delegation of women students from Nagaland

    CBI arrests Lt Col, 3 others in Ambala Cantt bribery case

    Lucknow to have special police officers to assist cops