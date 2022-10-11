The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former Union telecom minister and DMK leader A. Raja in a case related to the disproportionate assets case.

The CBI in its charge sheet before a special court in Chennai alleged that an amount of Rs 4.56 crore was transferred to the account of a company, Kovai Shelters Promoters by a Gurugram-based real estate company in February 2007.

The premier agency mentioned that the company, which was set up in January 2007, belongs to C. Krishnamoorthy, a close associate of A. Raja. The agency alleged that the Rs 4.56 crore that was transferred to the account of this company was the commission for purchase of land in Kancheepuram.

The CBI also alleged that the company was not in the real estate business, but the payment was for getting the real estate firm the status of an infrastructure company.

The agency alleged that during his tenure as the Union Minister, A. Raja had accumulated assets worth Rs 5.33 crore, including the payment of Rs 4.56 crore transferred to the account of his close friend, Krishnamurthy’s company.

The CBI had registered a case against Raja and 16 others, including his nephew Paramesh, his wife Parameswari, and Raja’s close associate, Krishnamurthy of Kovai Shelters Pvt Ltd.

20221011-140009