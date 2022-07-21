The CBI has filed a charge sheet against bribery-accused suspended and arrested Gujarat IAS officer K. Rajesh, who was posted as Surendranagar District Collector, and Surat private firm proprietor Mohammad Rafiq Memon in a special court here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Rajesh and unknown persons on the allegations of demand and receipt of illegal gratification/bribe related to grant of arm licences, allotment of government land and regularisation of encroached Government land in the name of ineligible beneficiaries etc.

The case was filed after the agency’s preliminary enquiry on the request of state government.

The CBI had earlier conducted searches at the premises of accused in Gandhinagar and Surat and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) which led to recovery of several incriminating documentary and digital evidence.

During investigation, both the accused were arrested.

The charge sheet says: “It was found during investigation that the alleged bribe money of Rs 98,000 was deposited in the account of Memon on the directions of a former Collector. The said amount was the part of the bribe amount, which was demanded by the officer. It was also found that Memon had prepared four fake invoices in the name of a private person claiming to have sold dress material, whereas the said four invoices were in the name of another person and ‘SIR’. The 4 invoices submitted by the Proprietor to the Enquiry Officer were forged.”

Rafiq had allegedly forged documents/electronic records and also destroyed, deleted/altered the information in the computer that he used in his shop. Further investigations are on.

