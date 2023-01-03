INDIA

CBI files chargesheet against ex-FCI official in Rs 55.28L fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against then Deputy General Manager (Region), Food Corporation of India, Guwahati, and Proprietor of a private company based at Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar (Assam) in a case related to the fraud of Rs 55.28 lakh.

The CBI lodged this case on October 28, 2021 against Bhaskaran Devanand, the former DGM of FCI and Sagar Basumatary, Proprietor, Sagar Basumatary, Assam on the allegations that there were anomalies in awarding of contract for transportation of foodgrains and manipulation in sanctioning transportation bills showing undue favour to private contractor.

An alleged loss of Rs 55,28,829 was caused to the government exchequer.

The CBI earlier conducted searches at the premises of the accused. Documents pertaining to transport contracts of FCI, handwritten transcripts of records of expenditures made and details of bank pass book, cheque books containing record slips were recovered from the residence of said proprietor.

