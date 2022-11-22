INDIA

CBI files chargesheet against two in Sonali Phogat murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the murder case of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa.

Sources said that the chargesheet has recommended section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 34 (common intention) and section 36 (death caused partly by act and partly by omission).

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

Goa Police on August 26, had arrested Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat’s personal assistant) along with Sukwinder Singh in connection with her murder.

Police had said that methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given to Phogat while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna.

On September 12, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had handed over the case to the CBI as the people of Haryana and her daughter had placed demands.

Later on, September 16, the central agency arrived in the coastal state to investigate the case.

