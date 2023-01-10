INDIA

CBI files chargesheet against UP man in child sexual abuse case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against an accused before the POCSO Court, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in a case related to sexual abuse and other offences including sharing of child sexual abuse material on social media.

A case was registered on December 27, 2021 against accused Mohammed Zaki, a resident of Prayagraj on an INTERPOL reference received from National Central Bureau, Ottawa Canada on the allegations that an Indian Instagram ID user was involved in sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material over the social media platform.

During investigation, including analysis of data of electronic devices recovered from the possession of the accused, it was found that Zaki was involved in sexual abuse of minor girls.

He was also sharing photographs and videos of sexual exploitation of the victims on social media platform.

The CBI identified four minor victims, all girls, who had allegedly been sexually exploited by the accused. The role of the accused was allegedly found in different acts such as aggravated sexual abuse and using child for pornographic purposes.

The accused was earlier arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

