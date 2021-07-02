The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer here for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

As per a CBI media release, Dasi Sadhu Sunder Singh, Accountant Member, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam, has been named accused in an FIR dated July 1.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused and his relatives in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, leading to the recovery of around Rs 4.42 lakh in cash along with certain incriminating documents. A sum of around Rs 3.70 lakh was also recovered during searches conducted at other places.

It has been alleged that said public servant had acquired assets to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was further alleged that during the period between April 2008 and October 2018, the accused had acquired immovable and movable assets amounting to around Rs 4.7 crore in his name and those of his family members.

