CBI files FIR against conman impersonating as Assistant Commissioner at PMO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a conman who impersonated himself as an Assistant Commissioner posted at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and made calls to innocent individuals.

The CBI received a complaint regarding this matter in December 2022. During investigation, the probe agency discovered two more people who had received calls from fake PMO officials.

The accused had also registered himself as a PMO official on Truecaller.

A senior CBI official stated that they received the original complaint on December 12, 2022, from Anil Kumar Sharma. He alleged that an individual using the mobile number 70913-63733 was displayed as ‘PMO Office Delhi’ on Truecaller.

The accused then contacted one Satinder Kumar and offered him a job, asking for payment in return.

The CBI also learned that Mohar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, received a call from a person impersonating Dr. Prasad P, an Assistant Commissioner posted at the PMO.

Similarly, Sheshnath Srivastava, a resident of Faridabad, reported similar instances of alleged calls from the PMO.

The CBI official mentioned that after conducting a preliminary inquiry, they have lodged an FIR under sections 170, 511, read with section 420 of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

