CBI files FIR against sub-postmaster for fraud of over Rs 65 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a sub-postmaster posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur for allegedly defrauding a government fund of over Rs 65 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint regarding a forgery on June 26. It was alleged that Balwan Shah Bhalavi, posted as sub-postmaster at Motinala Sub Post Office, misappropriated government funds amounting to Rs 65,08,428, resulting in a loss to the postal department. The fraudulent activity took place between 2020 and 2022.

“Bhalavi defrauded Rs 65,08,428 at Motinala Sub Post Office in 181 Savings Bank accounts. Bhalavi misappropriated funds from various account holders by making fraudulent withdrawals using forged signatures,” read the FIR.

The CBI said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been filed against the accused under sections 409, 420, 467, and 477-A of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the PC Act (Prevention of Corruption Act).

Further investigation into the matter is underway

