INDIA

CBI files FIR in WBSSC recruitment scam

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation team probing the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Wednesday filed an FIR at a local police station in the case.

It also submitted its preliminary findings report to the Calcutta High Court.

Following the instructions of Calcutta High Court, the CBI team has already interrogated four present and former associates of the WBSSC, and on Wednesday, they grilled WBSSC’s programme officer, Samarjit Acharya and other officer Alok Kumar Sarkar.

Earlier the CBI team also integrated WBSSC advisor Santi Prasad Sinha in this connection. Sinha’s counsel, Bishwarup Sinha told media persons that his client will fully cooperate with CBI and reach the agency’s office whenever summoned.

The high court will hear the case again on April 27.

Since Monday there had been lots of complications relating to the hearing of the case by the high court as a number of judges heading division benches chose to recuse themselves. Finally, a division bench headed by Justice Subrata Talukdar agreed to hear it.

