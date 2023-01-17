INDIA

CBI files fresh FIR in Chintels Paradiso building collapse

Nearly a year after a tower collapsed in the Chintels Paradiso residential apartment complex in Gurugram that claimed two lives, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday lodged a fresh FIR in connection with the case.

Two women were killed when the floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10 last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor. Luckily, the flats between the sixth and first floor were vacant, otherwise there could have been more casualties.

The CBI filed the fresh FIR against the MD of Chintel Group after the Haryana government directed the agency to look into the matter.

Initially, a case was lodged under Sections 304A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station. Now, the central probe agency has added Sections 304 (II), 338, 427, 465, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act in the matter.

Rajesh Bhardwaj, a resident of Chintels Paradiso, had first lodged a complaint with the local police in connection with the ceiling ceiling collapse. Rajesh’s wife Ekta Bhardwaj (31) got trapped under the debris and later succumbed to her injuries.

Rajesh had alleged that the incident happened due to the substandard construction work carried out by the MD of Chintel Group, Ashok Saloman, and the contractor.

