CBI files supplementary charge sheets in two chit fund cases

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed two supplementary charge sheets in two separate chit fund scam cases.

A CBI official said that in the first case, a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against 25 accused including the promoter and director of Golden Land Developers Group in Delhi and others, including officials of sister companies, on the allegations of misappropriation of the amount collected from the public.

The official said that the agency registered the case on June 5, 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court and took up the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Kaniha Police Station in Odisha’s Angul district against a private group of companies based at Delhi.

“It was alleged that officials of said group of companies based at Delhi allured depositors with false promise of paying high rate of interest against their deposits but had cheated the public by running money circulation scheme without authorisation.

“The total amount collected from the public was Rs 862 crore,” the official said adding that a charge sheet was filed on June 11, 2019 before the Special CBI court in Bhubaneswar and further investigation was continuing.

In the second case, a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against Abcindya Networks Private Ltd, based in Delhi, and two others including its Director.

The agency had registered the case on June 5, 2014 on the order of the apex court.

The case was earlier registered at EOW Bhubaneswar (Odisha) where it was alleged that a private company based at Paschim Vihar in Delhi was a money circulation networking company having its website “abcindya.com” and information website “info@abcindya.com” and the said company allured depositors by offering lucrative returns and collected huge money from the public without having authorisation and cheated them.

“It was further alleged that the accused during the period 2006-10, in conspiracy with each other, had unauthorisedly collected deposits from investors to the tune of Rs 63.72 crore from different places in India,” the official said.

He said that it was also alleged that these deposits were collected in the schemes of the company in the garb of providing online games with false promises of high returns and without having any authority from Reserve Bank of India or from SEBI to collect deposits from the public.

“Out of this, an amount of Rs 13.49 crore was collected from investors of Odisha,” the official said.

He further said that in pursuance to the conspiracy, the accused did not return the said amount and thereby cheated the investors and misappropriated huge amounts.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in April last year and further investigation was continuing.

