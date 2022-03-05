INDIA

CBI FIR against Agro firm for cheating UBI of Rs 10.24 cr

By NewsWire
0
0

The CBI on Saturday lodged an FIR against a private firm Hari Pulses and its partner for allegedly cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 10.24 crore.

Between 2018 and 2019, the firm allegedly took loans from the bank and siphoned off the whole amounts.

The CBI received a complaint in this respect on February 18 by Parthasarathi Mishra, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Union Bank of India (UBI) against Hari Pulses, its partners namely Chandabai Khandelwal, Rajendra Khandelwal, Kalawati Khandelwal, Manakchand Khandelwal, and guarantor Harinarayan Khandelwal and others.

While taking the loans, the firm engaged in processing, sorting and trading of all kinds of grains and pulses, had given property documents of its godown as security deposit. When the bank employees visited the godowns for verification, they found it operational. However, on next visit, they were closed.

The firm also turned out to be an NPA within two years. When the bank started following up for the recovery of the dues, the accused and their family went underground and could not be contacted after June 19, 2019. The bank published the demand notice in newspapers but the accused were still untraceable.

Now, the CBI has lodged an FIR against the accused under various sections of the IPC and a manhunt has been launched against them.

Further probe in the matter is on.

20220305-150607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.