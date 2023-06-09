INDIA

CBI grilling jail superintendent on Kuntal Ghosh’s ‘pressure’ allegation against probe agencies

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI is questioning the superintendent of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata Debasish Chakraborty over “prisoner’s petition” filed by expelled youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh’s allegations that the central agencies were pressuring him to name Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the school recruitment case in West Bengal.

Ghosh, an accused in the case, has written letters to a local police station and a judge of a special court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) accusing the central agencies on this count.

Sources said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are questioning Chkaraborty on whether proper procedures were followed and his approval was sought by Ghosh before making this “prisoner’s petition”.

The sleuths are seeking information about the jail employee who performed the task of delivering the letters from Ghosh to the local police station and the office of the judge of the special court of PMLA.

Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsels have questioned the justification of making this “prisoner’s petition” separately when Ghosh’s counsel had never raised the same allegation within the court.

The central agency counsels have also informed the court that Ghosh started making these accusations just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar allegation against the central agencies of pressuring senior Trinamool Congress leaders in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Recently, CBI sleuths also questioned Ghosh in connection with the Presidency Central Correctional Home premises. The main question was whether Ghosh had made these “prisoner’s petitions” under any kind of pressure.

However, sources said, Ghosh informed that he was under no such pressure to write those letters.

20230609-143803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agreements with 5 Assam militant groups to be signed on Sep...

    Grand alliance releases partial list of candidates for Bengal polls

    Yogi to withdraw cases of stubble burning against farmers

    Digital currency to cut RBI’s cash management costs, drive financial inclusion