INDIA

CBI heat on Lalu to pressurise Tejashwi: Sibal

NewsWire
0
0

Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the CBI for interrogating former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Kapil Sibal said it is being done to pressurise Lalu.

“CBI heat on Lalu We all know the fragile state of his health To pressurise Tejasvi, The more the government does this more the people will turn against this government,” Sibal said in his tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told IANS that it was not any raid or search operation, but the team paid a visit to the house of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi for further investigation in connection with the land for job scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The opposition leaders accused that the CBI was being misused by the Centre by conducting raids on Holi Festival at their house.

“We are doing further investigation in the matter,” the CBI said.

In the case, Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad and others have been summoned by the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue District Courts to appear before it on March 15. The CBI has got the prosecution sanction against Lalu Prasad in the case.

