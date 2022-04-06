INDIASPORTS

CBI initiates preliminary inquiry against IOA chief Narinder Batra

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday initiated a preliminary inquiry against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

As per sources, Batra allegedly misappropriated Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India (HI) for personal use. The central probe agency had received a complaint in this regard following which the preliminary inquiry was initiated.

The agency will now send a summon to the IOA chief to record his statement over the said allegations. If the CBI finds prima facie evidence in the matter, they can lodge an FIR to further probe the case.

Besides the IOA, Batra is also the head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

20220406-211620

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dive into ‘The Other Realm’

    Bengaluru restricts Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to 3 days

    Yogi Adityanath leads from Gorakhpur Urban

    Telangana postpones all UG/PG exams