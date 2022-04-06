The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday initiated a preliminary inquiry against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

As per sources, Batra allegedly misappropriated Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India (HI) for personal use. The central probe agency had received a complaint in this regard following which the preliminary inquiry was initiated.

The agency will now send a summon to the IOA chief to record his statement over the said allegations. If the CBI finds prima facie evidence in the matter, they can lodge an FIR to further probe the case.

Besides the IOA, Batra is also the head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

