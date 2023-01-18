The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has registered four fresh cases on the request of the Uttarakhand government and the government of India in a case pertaining to encroachment of government lands and carrying out illegal constructions on them.

After lodging the cases, the CBI is now conducting searches at around 20 places in the state, including in Dehradun, at the premises of the accused persons. Earlier, cases were registered in this respect at the Rajpur police station in Dehradun before the CBI took over the probe.

The accused in conspiracy with others allegedly encroached on government land and carried out illegal constructions and further grabbed the land of others by falsification of sales deeds. Thus, made illegal gains and caused losses to the government and other private individuals, the CBI said.

20230118-213202