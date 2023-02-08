The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against four businessmen who run a liquor shop in Dehradun for allegedly misappropriating Rs 10.13 crore that was transferred to their account mistakenly from the account of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), an official said on Wednesday.

The CBI got a complaint on November 9, 2022, in this respect from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) against four individuals.

The PNB alleged that on March 12, 2021, a sum of Rs 10.13 crore was wrongly debited from the account of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), and the entire money was mistakenly credited to the account of a liquor shop — run in partnership between Ram Sagar Jaiswal, Anita Jaiswal, Raj Kumar Jaiswal and Kuldeep.

The bank said Rs 10.13 crore was transferred by PNB employees — Mohit Kumar and Manish Sharma.

“The wrongful beneficiary ‘The Liquor Shop’ illegally transferred the entire Rs 10.13 crore, which did not belong to them, to various other accounts between March 12, 2021 to March 29, 2021. When the PNB made efforts to recover the amount, only an amount of Rs 3.65 crore could be recovered from ‘The Liquor Shop’ till November 9, 2022. The amount yet to be recovered is Rs 6,69,66,448 plus applicable interest,” read the complaint.

The bank alleged ‘The Liquor Shop’, and thereby, facilitated the accused to misappropriate the amount of Rs 10.13 crore.

Based on their complaint, the CBI has now lodged an FIR under Sections 120-B, 403, 420 IPC and 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

No arrests have been made as of now.

20230208-204604