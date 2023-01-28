INDIA

CBI lodges FIR against fake PMO official

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against a conman, who was seeking personal favours from the Agra DM impersonating as a PMO official.

A senior CBI officer said that a complaint was received from Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), against the accused, Anikit Kumar Singh, who was presenting himself as PMO official Dinesh Rao.

“It has been learnt by this office that one Ankit Kumar Singh is moving around claiming to be Dinesh Rao, a 1997 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, posted as a Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), looking after Varanasi district. He is learnt to have contacted Prabhu Narayan Singh, District Magistrate, Agra, seeking favours for ‘his constituency’. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation as PMO official, since no official by that name is posted in this office,” read the complaint lodged by the PMO.

20230128-232401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satyendar Jain accuses BJP’s Manoj Tiwari of creating ruckus

    India now working for bigger purpose of global welfare: PM Modi

    Heads roll in Bengali Safari Park as 27 spotted deer die...

    I-League: Tiago Adan inspires late Real Kashmir comeback against Neroca FC