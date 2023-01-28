The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against a conman, who was seeking personal favours from the Agra DM impersonating as a PMO official.

A senior CBI officer said that a complaint was received from Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), against the accused, Anikit Kumar Singh, who was presenting himself as PMO official Dinesh Rao.

“It has been learnt by this office that one Ankit Kumar Singh is moving around claiming to be Dinesh Rao, a 1997 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, posted as a Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), looking after Varanasi district. He is learnt to have contacted Prabhu Narayan Singh, District Magistrate, Agra, seeking favours for ‘his constituency’. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation as PMO official, since no official by that name is posted in this office,” read the complaint lodged by the PMO.

