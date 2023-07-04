The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a fresh FIR against the head of the FBA unit of the Natioanl Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for accepting bribe from the

representatives of two companies engaged in construction of the four-lane expressway from Ahmedabad to Dholera.

A source said this fact emerged during the investigation of another case after which the CBI lodged a fresh FIR.

The CBI said that during the investigation of a case, it was learnt that Devendrakumar Vyas, the Deputy Manager (F&A Unit), NHAI, had demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs 25,000 from Ankur Malhotra, deputy project manager, New India Contractors and Developers Pvt. Ltd., and Rs 50,000 from T.P. Singh, chief project manager, GHV India Private Limited, towards smooth payment against the bills raised by them.

A CBI officer said that Vyas as the head (FBA unit) of the regional office of NHAT, Gandhinagar, during the relevant time was dealing with the matters for which he obtained undue advantages from accused representatives of companies engaged in the construction of the four-lane expressway from Ahmedabad to Dholera

Malhotra and Singh credited the bribe amount to bank accounts mentioned by Vyas and forwarded the screen shots of the transaction details to the latter on his mobile.

Based on these findings, the CBI has now lodged a fresh case.

2023070333413