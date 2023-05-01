The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday lodged an FIR against two suspended National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials – SP Vishal Garg and Inspector Mohammed Rajib Khan – at the anti-terror agency’s complaint.

Both were placed under suspension on April 25 by the Ministry of Home Affairs following bribery allegations.

A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint against Garg, the then SP, Imphal and Khan, regarding their involvement in corruption and criminal practices during their posting at the branch office in the Manipur capital.

The NIA claimed in the complaint that information was received from sources that Garg, along with Khan, was collecting huge amounts of money from local residents by threatening to falsely implicate them in NIA cases.

The NIA had registered an FIR in 2022 on allegations that active cadres of terrorist organisations, including but not limited to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), all proscribed under UAPA, were raising funds in Manipur in furtherance of their terror activities, and the case was assigned to Inspector/Chief Investigation Officer Tushar Bisht for investigation.

The NIA learnt in its in inquiry that Garg was the first supervisory officer of the case and on his directions, Khan was assisting in the case. It revealed a clear modus operandi of these officers wherein certain businessmen/professionals were called for examination, mostly without legal notices. They were threatened with false implication in NIA cases in the presence of Garg. Later, Khan would offer help to them in lieu of money. Amount to be paid would be negotiated and payment in cash would be received by Khan and the matter would be closed.

“Inquiry has so far revealed that through this modus operandi, Khan had collected Rs 10 lakh cash from Inaocha Takhellambam alias Naoba, Rs 20 lakh cash from N. Momon Singh, Rs 30 lakh cash from Laishram Hemanta Singh, all residents of Imphal, during the period from May to August, 2022 at the instance of Garg,” read the FIR.

The sources said that a few more persons could be involved in the matter.

Garg and Khan could be called to join the CBI investigation in a day or too.

