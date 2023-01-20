INDIA

CBI lodges FIR in Arunachal question paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have registered a case against several persons on the request of Arunachal Pradesh government in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case.

The SIC, Vigilance, police station Itanagar was looking into the matter, but now the probe has been taken over by the CBI.

The allegations include leakage of question papers of both preliminary and mains and selection of undeserving candidates in APPSCCE 2017 conducted by the commission on July 29, 2018 and November 10, 2018 and other offences committed in the course of or in relation to the same transaction or arising out of the same facts.

“Searches were conducted at nine different places including at Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Itanagar, Aharlagun etc districts (all in Arunachal Pradesh) which led to recovery of several incriminating documents/articles, handwritten questions in APTET-2016, copy of Agreement, copy of Sale Agreement etc,” an official said, adding that investigations are on.

