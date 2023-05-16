The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday made a fresh arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The accused, identified as Charanpreet Singh, was produced before a special court which remanded him to two days CBI custody.

The CBI is likely to confront him with Arvind Kumar Singh who was arrested on Monday and is in CBI custody.

The CBI has filed two chargesheets in the matter so far and is inching towards filing a second supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

