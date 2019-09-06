CBI men reach Bengal top cop Rajeev Kumar’s residence

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Soon after the Calcutta High Court withdrew interim protection from arrest given to IPS Rajeev Kumar, CBI officials on Friday went to his official residence here apparently to serve a notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with the probe into the ponzi scam.

A source said Kumar — presently posted as Additional Director General of the state Criminal Investigation Department — was on leave at present.

When the CBI officers reached Kumar’s Park Street residence, the former Kolkata Police Commissioner was not there.

A large number of uniformed and plain dressed policemen from the Park Street police station were present at the spot when the CBI officials arrived there at 4.55 p.m.

