The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is considering approaching a court of the probe agency in Kolkata seeking fresh custody of expelled Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh in the West Bengal school recruitment case.

Ghosh is currently under judicial custody.

Sources said that the decision of making a fresh appeal was taken after the CBI sleuths questioned the accused at the Presidency Special Correctional Home in Kolkata on Wednesday regarding his letter to the local police station and a judge of a lower court accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

They further said that since there were several inconsistencies in the statements given by Ghosh on Wednesday and that by Banerjee on May 20, the CBI felt there was a necessity to question the two again.

Since that will not be possible with Ghosh being in judicial custody, an appeal might be made by the central agency for his fresh custody.

Sources said that Ghosh was questioned on whether his letters to the police station and judge were written by him voluntarily or under pressure.

He was also asked about raising the same allegation just a day after Banerjee made a similar allegation at a public programme in Kolkata.

Banerjee was questioned at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata for nine hours and 20 minutes on May 20.

After the interrogation, Banerjee described the ‘outcome’ of the session as ‘a big zero.’

Meanwhile, he has made a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court giving a go-ahead to central agencies to question him

