INDIA

CBI nabs absconding accused from Mumbai airport

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has arrested a man named Santosh Madhav Sawant alias Abu Sawant, an absconding accused, after he landed at the Mumbai airport from Singapore in a case related to extorting money from a builder in Mumbai.

The CBI had registered the case against the accused in 2016 on the request of the Maharashtra government.

The case was initially registered at the Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai on the allegations that the accused had extorted Rs 20 lakh from the builder and further attempted to extort another Rs 20 lakh by giving murder threat.

The victim had alleged that the accused and their associates were extorting large sums of money from the developers, who undertook redevelopment works in Tilak Nagar, Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar and other areas of Mumbai.

Sawant was absconding since 2005. A red corner notice was issued against him through Interpol in 2012. A request for his extradition was also sent to Singapore authorities through the Ministry of External Affairs.

“On landing at Mumbai airport, the absconding accused was detained by the immigration department and subsequently he was handed over to the CBI,” said a CBI official.

Sawant was produced before a trial court in Mumbai which remanded him to judicial custody till May 2.

20230419-223405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN climate talks make progress, but much left on finance for...

    Randeep Hooda loses 15 kilos, to lose 10 kilos more for...

    Delhi Police seeks details from Rahul about sexual harassment victims ‘who...

    Gang selling newborn babies busted in Delhi; 2 infants rescued, 6...