CBI nabs NCLT’s interim resolution professional, 2 others in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an interim resolution professional (IRP) of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and two others including a jeweller in a bribe case of Rs 2 lakh, here on Thursday.

Following a complaint lodged against the IRP, Subrata Maity and others for demanding Rs 20 lakh to settle a NCLT matter of the complainant’s company, the CBI started its probe.

The complainant also stated that the accused demanded an advance of Rs 2 lakh which would be collected by a private person in Pune.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the private person, Ashish Somani, who was working for R.J. Jewellers in Navi Mumbai.

Later, he led them to Maity and the jewellery firm’s proprietor Ruchit Tanka whose role also came to light and they were arrested.

The CBI raided the premises of the accused trio in Pune and Navi Mumbai which led to recovery of incriminating documents and they are being produced before a Special CBI Court in Pune.

20220505-183008

