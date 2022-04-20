INDIA

CBI nabs Pune Central GST Superintendent for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) oN wednesday arrested a Central GST-1 Superintendent, based in Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

The CBI said it had registered a case based on the complaint which alleged that the Central GST-1 Superintendent Kuldeepak Sharma had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to settle a labour contract matter.

After negotiations with the complainant, Sharma’s demand came down to Rs 10,000 for doing the work.

Following the victim’s complaint, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Sharma red-handed as he accepted the Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant.

The CBI also carried out raids at his office and home premises in Baramati and recovered several incriminating documents and other items.

He will be produced later before the Special CBI Court in Pune for remand, said officials.

