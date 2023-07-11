INDIA

CBI nabs serial rapist in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI has arrested a 22-year-old man here for allegedly raping 3-4 women and uploading obscene videos on social media, a source said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Shehroj Khan.

“Our search operation is on at his house in New Seelampur. According to the information we received, he sexually assaulted three to four girls. He works a tailor in Gandhi Nagar Market,” an official said.

The CBI, however, has not made any official statement on this matter.

According to sources, the accused used to circulate obscene videos of girls and minors on social media.

When the CBI received a tip-off about his acts, a team was formed to look into the matter.

The team eventually gathered information and evidence against him.

“The victims belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities. We are also looking into the love jihad angle,” the source said.

2023071137699

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atishi slams L-G after temple demolished in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

    ‘When people don’t like a dismissal under Laws of Cricket, they...

    IPL 2022: Punjab Kings bowled out for 137 against Kolkata Knight...

    Police remove Congress workers protesting outside ED office