Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that a Deputy Legal advisor of anti-corruption branch of Central Bureau of Investigation committed suicide two days ago because he was under pressure to frame me in false case.

“A CBI officer committed suicide two days earlier. It has come to know that the officer – Jitendra Kumar – was the Deputy Legal Adviser in the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. He was looking after the legality of the fake FIR against me. He was being pressurised to approve the arrest by making a case against me in an illegal way,” Sisodia said in a press briefing here.

“He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,” Sisodia alleged during the press conference.

The CBI had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The Deputy CM also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister three questions: Why is there so much pressure being put on the officers that they are forced to commit suicide? Whether the Center’s job is to run Operation Lotus only? How many sacrifices will it take to crush the elected governments of the people?,” Sisodia said.

“It is very regrettable, my condolences to his family. I want to tell the Prime Minister that trap me. If you want to arrest, tell me where to come, I will come, but do not put any more pressure on such officers, it is ruining their life. When would you think of starting a school?,” he asked.

On the BJP’s video sting operation, Sisodia said, “The BJP has been shouting for a long time that there has been a scam. The CBI searched and took out the transaction between the two companies. After they didn’t find anything in my locker, they made a video by sitting in a car on the road. What type of sting operation is this, I have too such videos.”

