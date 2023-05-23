INDIA

CBI officers threatened while serving notice to Abhishek: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the CBI officers, who went to the residence of her nephew and Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee last Friday to serve a summon notice for questioning, misbehaved and threatened the members of the family.

“Abhishek was in Bankura then. The officers who went to his house to serve the notice had said that if the same was accepted, the results could be felt the next day,” Banerjee said at a joint press conference with her counterparts in Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively.

She levelled this accusation against the CBI soon after Kejriwal expressed his anguish over the manner in which the Delhi Police personnel allegedly manhandled former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a court in the national capital.

Banerjee also said that the Union government has virtually unleashed an ‘agency Raj’ throughout the country.

“The BJP is running the Union government just by depending on the central investigating agencies. We will all have to get united against the BJP. We will have to defeat the BJP at any cost,” she said.

To recall, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CBI for over nine hours on Saturday in connection with a case related to the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools. However, after coming out of the CBI office, Abhishek Banerjee had termed the outcome of the lengthy CBI grilling as ‘Big Zero’.

20230523-190803

