INDIA

CBI orders closure of 4 special units probing post-poll violence cases in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ordered the closure of all the four Special Investigation Units (SIUs) that it started in West Bengal in 2021 to probe the cases of violence following the state Assembly polls in 2021.

An order for the closure of the SIUs was issued by the CBI’s Deputy Director (Administration), Antoo T. Mathew.

A copy of the said office order is available with IANS.

The investigating officers deputed in the four SIUs have been asked to submit the case-related documents to the agency’s Special Crime Branch (SCB) office at the Central Government Office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The officers have also been asked to report back to the respective units from where they initially came.

However, the CBI has not revealed the reason for the closure of the SIUs.

After the results of 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections were announced, several incidents of violence were reported from different areas of West Bengal, including the state capital of Kolkata.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had visited Kolkata in the wake of the incidents and reported on the authenticity of allegations of unleashing violence against the ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

Later, the CBI started a probe in the matter following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

It also made some progress on this count by arresting some accused in the case, though it could not trace a number of other accused persons who are still absconding.

CBI sleuths have questioned a couple of top Trinamool Congress MLAs in connection, including veteran party MLA Paresh Paul and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail for his alleged association with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

20230520-153802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drunken driving cases have declined, says Goa CM

    ‘Gandhi-giri’ message spurs Thane civic body to fix open manholes (IANS...

    Magical Potions for PCOD/PCOS

    Will keep fighting against corruption, says Sachin Pilot