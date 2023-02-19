The Tamil Nadu government is likely to recommend a CBI investigation into the Anbu Jothi Ashram case in Villupuram district of the state.

The state government is likely to recommend the CBI probe following widespread allegations that the Ashram owners had sent several of its inmates to other states including Rajasthan, New Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to other mental homes, and complaints raised by relatives that some of those who were sent to other states are also missing.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has already written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI investigation into the case after media reported of torture, sexual harassment, rape, and assault against Jubin Baby, the person running the Ashram.

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police have already commenced investigation but the case involving three states has led to political parties and social activists demanding a CBI probe.

The owner of the Anbu Jothi Ashram, Jubin Baby (45) and his wife Maria (43) from Kerala are in judicial custody and other staff of the Ashram are also under judicial custody.

Two women inmates have complained to the police that they were sexually assaulted by the owner of the Ashram. 14 people of the Anbu Jothi Ashram area were admitted to the hospital for physical and mental ailments.

The National Commission for Women has already deputed a fact-finding team who have also met the inmates of the Ashram and reported to the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

With more and more allegations surfacing and more than three states involved, the state government is likely to constitute a CBI investigation into the case.

