The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the angle of rivalry over illegal sand mining rampant in West Bengal’s Birbhum district as one of the prime reasons behind the Bogtui carnage.

A total of nine persons, including the Trinamool Congress deputy chief of Boroshal village, Vadu Sheikh, were killed in Bogtui village at Rampurhat in Birbhum district on March 21.

Following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is conducting a parallel probe into Vadu Sheikh’s killing as well as the Bogtui massacre, since both the cases were reportedly interlinked.

CBI sources here told IANS that during preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that tension was going on between Vadu Sheikh and the accused persons over the rivalry in the share of illegal sand mining.

CBI sleuths said that they are probing that whether that tension had reached to an extreme level leading to the gruesome incident.

This carnage is reportedly a fallout of internal rivalry within the ruling Trinamool Congress since both Vadu Sheikh and the accused persons were close associates of Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the CBI team has filed a separate FIR in the case of the murder of Vadu Sheikh. Charges have been framed under India Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 302 (murder), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along |Section 3 and Section 4 of Explosive Suspense Act.

The ten accused named by CBI in the fresh FIR include Palash Sheikh, Sanju Sheikh, Sona Sheikh, Masad Sheikh and Chota Lalan, among others.

CBI sources said that as told to them by the local people once the two accused Sona Sheikh and Palash Sheikh were extremely close to late Vadu Sheikh. But as claimed by local people, rivalry started over share in illegal sand mining.

In January last year, Vadu Sheikh’s elder, Babar Sheikh was also murdered.

Although the case is to be solved, Vadu Sheikh conceived that his rivals like Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh had some hands behind the killings.

