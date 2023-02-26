INDIA

CBI puts documentary, digital & electronic evidence before Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday began questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam, and was confronting him with evidence.

Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI.

Sources claimed that he is being questioned about the documentary, electronic and digital evidence which they have gathered during the probe in the scam.

“He has been accused of destroying evidence and being the mastermind of the Excise Policy scam. We have got some evidence this time and his questioning was a must,” the source said.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The CBI accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

20230226-124802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deora makes comeback, Cong makes Gehlot & Baghel Sr observers in...

    Khelo India University Games 2021 logo, mascot and anthem launched

    Hanged for trying to derail military train, Hemu Kalani became a...

    Snake sightings increase as heat quotient rises in Delhi-NCR