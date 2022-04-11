As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal is not quite sure when it will get to question Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in this matter, the central agency sleuths, in the interim period, are putting together all the circumstantial evidence accumulated by them about Mandal’s involvement in the matter.

CBI sources in Kolkata told IANS that the principal medium for putting together the circumstantial evidence against Mondal is the evidence relating to the communications of Mondal with those already arrested or accused in the cattle smuggling cases. Some diaries or notebooks seized by the sleuths, which have references to Mondal are also crucial on this count.

Mondal, the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president, was supposed to reach the CBI office in Kolkata on April 6 morning. However, on that day, instead of reaching the CBI office, he went straight to the SSKM Medical College & Hospital complaining of chest and stomach problems. The hospital authorities admitted him.

On that day, Mondal, through his counsels, communicated to the CBI that the agency sleuths could question him at the hospital subject to the permission of the medical board. However, on April 8, the SSKM authorities informed the CBI that Mondal was yet to get over his physical complications, leaving no other option for the CBI but to wait.

“Since we will have to wait for the appropriate time to question Mondal, in the interim period we are putting together the circumstantial evidence, so that when the questioning time will come there will be no introductory delay,” said a CBI official on condition of anonymity. He added that in the cattle smuggling case an important evidence against Mondal will be the statement given to the agency by arrested Trinamool Congress leader, Bikash Mishra and that is why the central agency has again taken Mishra in their own custody from jail custody. Sources said that if necessary both Mishra and Mondal will be questioned together to avoid inconsistencies in statements by any of them.

20220411-202412