CBI questions Cong MLA in Rajasthan SHO suicide case

New Delhi/Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday swung into action in the suicide case of the Rajasthan Police’s SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi and examined Congress MLA and olympian Krishna Poonia, official sources said.

Top CBI sources told IANS, “A team of officials today questioned Poonia in connection with the suicide case of Churu district’s Rajgarh Police Station Head Officer (SHO).”

Poonia is a Congress MLA from Sadulpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Churu district. She is a three-time Olympian and a recipient of Padma Shri and Arjuna Award and gold medalist in 2010 Asian Games.

The source said that the team of officials had gone there following all the protocols of the coronavirus pandemic. The action comes almost 25 days after it took over the case from the Rajasthan Police.

The CBI had registered a case on June 26 on the request of the Rajasthan government almost a month after Vishnoi committed suicide at his government quarter. The state government had demanded for a CBI probe on June 6 to investigate the suicide by Vishnoi.

The CBI booked a case against unknown persons to probe the reasons behind suicide of Vishnoi who was found hanging at his government residence on May 23.

In a suicide note addressed to the Churu superintendent of police, he had said he was not able to “bear pressure created around him”. After the suicide by the SHO, many organisations in Rajasthan had demanded CBI probe into the matter. Even a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the SHO and his activist friend has gone viral where he is telling the latter that he was “being trapped in dirty politics at the local level”.

