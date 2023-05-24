The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, also an accused in the teachers’ recruitment scam case in West Bengal, regarding his letter to the police and the judge of a court accusing the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress’ general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

A team of CBI officials questioned Ghosh at the Presidency Central Correctional Home.

A two-member CBI team comprising one deputy superintendent and an inspector went to the correctional home to question him.

Sources said that Ghosh was questioned on whether his letters to the police station and judge were written by him voluntarily or under any pressure.

Ghosh was also asked why he raised the matter just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar allegation at a public programme in Kolkata.

To recall, Banerjee was questioned at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata for 9 hours and 20 minutes.

However, after the questioning, Banerjee described the “outcome” of the session as “a big zero”.

