INDIA

CBI questions Kuntal Ghosh over his letter accusing central agencies

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, also an accused in the teachers’ recruitment scam case in West Bengal, regarding his letter to the police and the judge of a court accusing the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress’ general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

A team of CBI officials questioned Ghosh at the Presidency Central Correctional Home.

A two-member CBI team comprising one deputy superintendent and an inspector went to the correctional home to question him.

Sources said that Ghosh was questioned on whether his letters to the police station and judge were written by him voluntarily or under any pressure.

Ghosh was also asked why he raised the matter just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar allegation at a public programme in Kolkata.

To recall, Banerjee was questioned at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata for 9 hours and 20 minutes.

However, after the questioning, Banerjee described the “outcome” of the session as “a big zero”.

20230524-200606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All rigours of Constitution ought to apply in PM Cares: Lawyer

    Assam Assembly passes amendments to Cattle Preservation Act to curb illegal...

    Model-turned politician Biri Santi appointed General Secretary of National Panchayat Association

    boAt’s Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at...