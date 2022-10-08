INDIA

CBI questions Satya Pal Malik in Rs 300 cr bribery claim

NewsWire
0
0

Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that former Governor of J&K and Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, was questioned in connection with his claim that he was offered Rs 300 crore to clear two files during his tenure as J&K Governor.

The CBI had registered two separate cases following allegations levelled by Malik of malpractices in awarding contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to a private company and release of Rs 60 crore in 2017-18. The second case was lodged on the allegation that a civil works contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project was given to a private firm flouting the rules in 2019.

Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019.

After lodging these two cases, the probe agency had formed several teams to unearth the entire conspiracy.

In April, the CBI had raided 14 locations across the country, including the residence of senior IAS officer Navin Choudhary. The raids were conducted in Jammu, Srinagar, Mumbai, Noida, Delhi, Trivandrum and Darbhanga.

20221008-224803

