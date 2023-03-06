INDIA

CBI raid on Lalu family a conspiracy of the Centre, says Bihar Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav on Monday termed the questioning of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi by the CBI a “conspiracy” of the BJP-lead Central government to harass the Lalu Prasad family.

“When the BJP realised that the party was weakening in Bihar, they asked the CBI to conduct raids on the Lalu family. CBI has not obtained any proof in the past and it will not obtain it in future. As of Monday’s raid, it has not obtained anything apart from cow dung, sand, bricks and stones. The CBI had conducted several raids in the past but not obtained anything,” he said.

On the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Yadav said: “The investigation agency has done absolutely wrong with him. The ‘Taripar’ leaders are sitting in the BJP but investigating agencies are not doing anything to them. The leaders of BJP trying to create fear among opposition leaders, hence, they are using central agencies like the CBI, the ED, and Income Tax. Such ploy would not help them.”

The CBI has summoned 16 persons including Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and others in the alleged IRCTC land for job scam. The questioning of Rabri Devi was part of this.

20230306-224805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Monsoon session of Telangana Legislature from Sep 6

    Kerala sees TPR stay at 15%, Covid deaths come down

    Malika Ghalib Shah: Successful female entrepreneur making herbal beauty products

    3rd Test: We were just trying to take it one ball...