CBI raids 11 places in Delhi, Ghaziabad in Deepak Talwar case

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Tightening its noose around corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, the CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at over 11 places in Delhi and neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The searches in the case was part of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) massive drive against the corrupt at 110 locations in 19 states and union territories across the country in several cases.

A senior CBI official said that the agency’s action comes in the wake of a case it registered against Talwar, his Delhi-based NGO Advantage India, Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd, Sunil Khandewal of Accordis Health, Accordis Health MD Raman Kapoor, another consultant T Kapoor and other unknown persons for misusing Rs 90.72 crore donations from two defence and aviation firms — UK-based missile manufacturer MBDA and France-based Airbus SAS.

The agency has registered the case against Talwar and his Advantage India in November 2017. According to the agency officials, Talwar and the NGO, in the name of purchasing ambulances and other articles, diverted the funds received from Europe’s leading missile manufacturing company MBDA and the Airbus group.

This, the CBI claimed, was in alleged violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

The official said that the it carried out searches at 11 locations on the residential premises of private persons in Delhi’s Munirka, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Dwarka, Pritampura and Turkman Gate and Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.

The official said that the agency has recovered several incriminating documents in connection with its probe. Talwar, now in judicial custody, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January this year.

He is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Air India-Indian Airlines merger case, purchase of 111 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for Rs 70,000 crore, ceding of profitable routes and schedules to private airlines as well as opening of training institutes with foreign investment.

