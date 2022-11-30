INDIA

CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 places in J&K’s Jammu and Samba districts.

The officials said the raids were a part of the CBI investigation into the question paper leakage of financial accounts assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

The exam was cancelled by the government after reports of paper leak in the recruitment process surfaced.

Sources said that the places raided include the residence of a J&K administrative service (JKAS) officer who was connected with the conduct of the cancelled exam.

20221130-141204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pradhan writes to Kisan Reddy for preservation of Swapneswar temple in...

    May’d To Love – 3 books on the power of love...

    38 Covid-related deaths in J&K in less than 15 hours

    IND v SA: Foolish to change batting approach after Visakhapatnam loss,...