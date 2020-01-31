CBI raids 20 places in Bengal in ponzi scam case

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday searched 20 locations in West Bengal, two in Chhattisgarh and one in Tripura in connection with the multi-level marketing and ponzi scheme case probe.

It seized incriminating documents during the raids.

The CBI had on October 30, 2018 registered a case against Win of Earth Marketing, its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Roy Choudhary, Vice-Chairman Chinmoy Roy, CMD Pushpal Roy Choudhary, Executive Director Shubhra Roy Choudhary, Director Dhirendra Nath Jana, Praveer Ganguly and Kavita Ganguly in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

According to the CBI official, it has been alleged that the accused collected funds and deposits from the people on false assurance to repay the invested amounts with high rate of interest.

“But they misappropriated the funds,” the officer said.

–IANS

aks/pcj