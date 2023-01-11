INDIA

CBI raids 50 locations in FCI-linked corruption case

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at more than 50 locations across the nation on the premises belonging to owners of some rice-flour mills, agents and government officials who are accused of corruption.

The CBI had been working on specific input regarding corruption in the FCI( Food Corporation of India ).

On Tuesday, the CBI arrested one deputy general manager (DGM) Rajeev Kumar Mishra when he was about to get a bribe of Rs 50,000 from one Ravinder Singh Khera in Punjab.

The CBI said that two days ago an FIR in this connection was lodged against 74 persons, including government officials, private entities, agents and mills owners.

Raids are currently going on in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Two locations in Delhi are being raided by senior CBI officials while in Punjab raids are going on in Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar. In Haryana, the raids are going on in Hisar and Ambala.

20230111-134801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi records 31 fresh Covid cases, no death for third day

    Director Ram’s film with Nivin Pauly titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

    Take Chief Forest Conservator’s nod to axe trees for Metro Phase...

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic (Ld)