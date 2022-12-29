INDIA

CBI raids 91 places in case related to registration of foreign medical graduates

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at around 91 locations across the country at the premises of certain Medical Councils as well as foreign medical graduates (FMGs) which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including fake pass certificates of the FMG examination.

The CBI registered a case against unknown public servants of the State Medical Councils and Medical Council of India (MCI), 73 foreign medical graduates and other unknown public servants.

The allegations were about the irregularities in the registration of foreign medical graduates with Medical Councils in several states on the basis of fake certificates of qualifying foreign medical graduates examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

“It has been alleged that as many as 73 foreign medical graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination, managed to get themselves registered with the Medical Councils in several states.

“It was further alleged that registration on such fake certificates enabled the candidates to practice or to secure jobs with hospitals across the country,” said the official.

The raids were conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bhatinda, Khanna, Karnal, Sawaimadhopur, Narvana, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Tezpur, Imphal, Sikkim, Rajpur, Patna, Munger, Mumbai, Jaipur, Sikar, Vijayawada, Warangal, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Bhopal, Nagpur, Buldana, Pune, Jalgaon, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Champaran, Begusarai, Bokaro, Vizag, Hajipur, Vaishali and Nalanda.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

