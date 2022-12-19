INDIA

CBI raids educational institution owned by K’taka Cong President Shivakumar

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids on educational institution owned by Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

The sleuths raided the National Education Foundation located in Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru and conducted verification of documents. Shivakumar is the chairman of the foundation and his daughter Ishwarya is the secretary.

Shivakumar stated that CBI has conducted raids on his educational institutions. “They (CBI) are conducting inquiries on our land and business. Our family is being hounded by the investigating agencies,” he said.

“All probing agencies have lodged complaints and conducted investigations. CBI officers have issued notices to my partners and relatives and got the information. I have not done anything wrong and I don’t fear,” Shivakumar stated.

The investigating agencies are being used to target opponents. The main objective is to torture Congress leaders through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (I-T) and CBI, Shivakumar explained.

“I will believe in the judiciary and God. BJP MP V. Srinivasprasad has spoken about money transactions during operation lotus carried by BJP. Srinivasprasad had stated that money was given to BJP MLC H. Vishwanath. There are statements on making payments of Rs 5 to 6 crore for the post of the Governor. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has also given a similar statement. The investigating agencies have not issued any notices to them. No one is questioning even as a huge money transaction is discussed,” Shivakumar reacted angrily.

Shivakumar stated that the agencies are being used to snub Congress leaders. Earlier, notice were issued for gifting of mobiles, he said.

