The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched the former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra’s office on Monday in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Batra ceased to be President of the IOA when the Delhi High Court struck down the post of ‘Life member’ in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as the member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.

“Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH,” Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Sources close to the developments, said that his resignation came after CBI raided his office.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds. The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry.

