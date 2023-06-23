The CBI on Friday said that they carried out search operations at office of IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) and residential premises of its directors in New Delhi, Dehradun, and Mumbai in connection with a loan fraud case and recovered incriminating documents and other articles.

The IEDCL and its directors were booked by the CBI for cheating the Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 100.03 crore.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation official said that they received a complaint in this regard from the bank.

The bank alleged in its complaint that IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd and its Directors, namely, Hari Sankaran, late Ravi Parthasarathy, Ramesh Chander Bawa, Arun Kumar Saha, Sunil Kumar Wadhwa, and Anoop Seth and other unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated the sanctioned credit facilities by way of cheating, utilisation of loan funds contrary to the sanction terms and conditions.

By diverting of sale proceeds to related, sister concern companies the accused caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 100.03 crore to the PNB.

“After receiving the complaint we have lodged a case under sections 120-B read with 420 of the IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act against the IEDCL, and its Directors,” said the official.

Further investigations are underway.

